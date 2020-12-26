This article is being updated regularly

The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Malta on Saturday morning, ahead of a nationwide vaccination programme that will start on Sunday.



A Cessna plane carrying around 10,000 doses of the vaccine, which is manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech, landed at Malta International Airport at 10.40am. The vaccine doses were shipped from a Pfizer factory in Puurs, Belgium.



Further doses are expected to arrive on Monday, Health Minister Chris Fearne has previously said.

The shipment is part of an EU-wide effort to ensure that all member states obtain vaccine doses at the same time.

Fearne and Prime Minister Robert Abela will be holding a press conference on Saturday morning to mark the arrival of the first vaccine doses.

Members of the Armed Forces of Malta have been roped in to ensure the secure transfer of the vaccine shipment.

Clinical trials have indicated that the vaccine is more than 90 per cent effective at preventing COVID-19 infection. However, shipping and storing the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine involves significant logistical challenges, as it must be stored at extremely low temperatures reaching -70 degrees Celcius.

A nurse at Mater Dei Hospital will be the first person in Malta to be vaccinated on Sunday, authorities have said. Hospital staff will be the group of people to receive jabs, followed by residents and staff at homes for the elderly.

People must receive two doses of the vaccine, 21 days apart, for it to be fully effective.

Joint procurement

Malta has obtained the vaccine through an EU-wide joint procurement mechanism which allowed EU member states to pool their resources and jointly buy vaccine doses after the European Medicines Agency approved it on December 21.

All EU member states will start their vaccination programmes on Sunday.

The EMA is expected to approve a second vaccine, manufactured by Moderna, in the first week of 2021.

"The COVID19 vaccine has been delivered to all EU countries. Vaccination will begin tomorrow across the EU," EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

"Vaccination is the lasting way out of the pandemic."