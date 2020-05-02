Constant updates

Just one new COVID-19 infection was detected overnight from a total of 944 tests, bringing Malta’s total number of coronavirus cases up to 468.

The single infected patient is a resident of the Ħal Far open centre – a Sudanese man aged 27. The centre is currently under lockdown with residents divided into clusters as they undergo quarantine.

Twelve more patients have recovered, meaning healthcare professionals are now looking after 85 active cases. The majority of those patients are recovering at home.

“The R-factor is below 1 and we want to keep it that way. We have now started easing measures, including the opening of non-essential retail outlets. These will be allowed to open provided they adhere to some conditions,” Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said.

A virus’ R-factor represents the number of people each infected person is, on average, transmitting the virus to.

Relaxed restrictions

Gauci urged people to abide by the new measures announced on Friday, which will require shoppers and bus commuters to wear face masks and will restrict footfall in retail outlets, among other things.

Vulnerable people - those aged over 65, pregnant women and people with some key preexisting medical conditions - will still not be allowed to travel to Gozo, she added.

Health authorities had decided which measures to relax following a risk assessment exercise, she said.

The revised restrictions will be reevaluated in three weeks' time.

A virus warning

Gauci however warned people not to take the decision to relax restrictions as a sign that things were back to normal.

"The virus is still out there. Just because we are reopening shops, it doesn't mean that we can all just go out. If people do that, all the good work so far will be undone".

Malta remained in a state of public health emergency, she said.

More than 15,000 people have so far used a symptom testing app unveiled this week, with a further 1,700 people having accessed the app website and tested on somebody else’s behalf.

Gauci urged people to make use of the app, saying statistics gathered were anonymous.

The briefing is ongoing. Follow it in the video above.