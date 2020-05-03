Nine new COVID-19 cases have been registered overnight, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said in daily update on the situation in Malta.

Another 13 persons have recovered.

A total of 1,071 tests were carried out. Since testing started 35,012 tests have been carried out.

Malta has, so far, had 477 cases of coronavirus. A total 392 people had recovered, four died and one is in intensive care. 81 cases are active.

Watch the press conference live here.

Five of the cases registered overnight showed no symptoms, two had mild symptoms and two showed normal symptoms.

The asymptomatic cases

A Maltese 22-year-old male student who showed no symptoms.

A 30-year-old Maltese man who went to be tested.

Another 30-year-old Maltese man.

A 27-year-old Maltese man.

A 21-year-old Spanish woman.

Their family members, friends and work colleagues are being contact traced.

The other cases

A 19-year-old woman tested pre-op. She indicated that on April 25 she had lost her taste.

A 45-year-old Maltese man, also tested pre-op. He lost his sense of smell on April 30.

An 18-year-old man who on April 28 started having headaches and diarrhoea.

A 35-year-old woman who had a sore throat on April 2.

All their contacts are being traced.

* * *

Gauci said that seven people remain at Boffa Hospital, five at St Thomas Hospital, one in the Intensive Therapy Unit and one at the Infectious Diseases Unit. The rest are at home.

She said that the newly launched app had now been used by 26,699 people, 17,539 on themselves and 2,030 on family member. Some 7,000 people used it to test it. Gauci encouraged people to continue using it. She also asked for feedback for the app to continue to be improved.

The use of masks

Gauci said the legal notices on the use of masks had now been published and reminded the public that it was now compulsory to wear a mask when shopping and on public transport. Non-medical masks, including fabric ones (100% cotton), can be used. It is important that such masks had at least three to four layers of cloth for protection.

One can also use reusable visors, available from pharmacies.

People should wash their hands well before wearing the mask and make sure it was tight-fitting, covering the mouth, chin and nose. Surgical masks could be used once only. Cloth ones must be taken off carefully and should be washed at a temperature of 60 degrees.

She again warned against abuse urging people to stay at home to prevent numbers from going up again.