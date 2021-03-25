Calls for justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia once again resonated through the European Parliament during a debate on the latest developments in the journalist's murder, with Commissioner Věra Jourová saying the journalist is "still working for us" through her work.

"Whenever I read her work and find out she was right, I realise she is still working for us and for the truth," Jourová said.

The debate was held on a resolution which will be voted on next month.

The Socialist and Democrats groups, of which the Labour MEPs form part, had initially objected to the debate.

The four Labour MEPs were the only ones to speak out in defence of the situation in Malta throughout the debate.

The debate was opened by Jourová who said the commission has always condemned the murder. It was a stark reminder that safety of journalists was not a given, even in a democratic country.

The commission, she said, has been following the developments closely and has repeatedly stressed that those responsible must be brought to justice without political interference.

The holding of a public inquiry was a positive step because it gave civil society the opportunity to defend the rule of law.

Recent events resulting from the magisterial inquiry from Daphne’s work were very symbolic.

"We all expect that justice is ultimately fully served. The 2020 rule of law report acknowledges a number of reforms have been adopted. The commission is now working on recommendations to member states for the protection of journalists.

She said the Commission has called on Maltese authorities to continue rule of law reform efforts, Ensure wide dialogue with society ensure proper implementation of existing reforms.

Latest developments are 'deeply disturbing' - Weber

Manfred Weber, head of the European People's Party, said the latest developments were "deeply disturbing" as claims had been made about the involvement of members of the government.

"This means the ruling party knew about the plot to kill Daphne. I have no words to describe how shocking this is. How is this possible in today’s European Union?"

What was even worse, he said, was that there had been no resignations, no political consequences. "It its as if nothing has happened in Malta."

This, he insisted, was unacceptable for the European Union. "This is a problem of rule of law not just for Malta but the EU", he said.

The government was not allowing institutions to work because those who should be ensuring justice are part of the government.

"This is not acceptable. We expect Malta’s government to clean up its house because this is not acceptable," he concluded.

MEP Sophie in’t Veld from the Reform Europe group, who was in Malta on a fact-finding mission in December 2019, said this was not a partisan issue.

"Finally, we have arrests in one of the cases investigated by Daphne Caruana Galizia. But too much time has passed, and judges may now have to rely on testimony of criminals and that is not real justice."

Furthermore, there had been little reform in the internal culture of the political parties.

Former Prime Minister Alfred Sant said the Maltese government has fully honoured the promise to catch and bring to justice those who killed Daphne Caruana Galizia, acknowledging the process “might have taken longer than we anticipated”.

“This debate has been called as crucial evidence is being given in court. Now we are here and there should be no place for political intervention,” he said.

The debate, he went on, was quite clearly is intruding in the judicial processes that has been slow but is making “spectacular process”.

“Why are two weights two measures used?” Sant asked, referring to cases involving other member states.

“There will be full justice without fear or favour. There would be "no let-ups, no indulgence," he said.

Sven Giegold, another MEP who has been on EP fact-finding missions to Malta, said the role of Joseph Muscat must be investigated. "Every person has to be held accountable, no matter how powerful he is."

The system in Malta, he said. "is still rotten."

Some improvements had been made but there was more cleaning up was needed.

"Europe must do everything to continue Daphne's fight...for Daphne, for the people of Malta and for the common good of the EU."

Metsola: Do not judge my country by the actions of criminals posing as politicians

Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola started her speech but urging the parliament to “not let them dismiss this as partisan bickering”, saying the matter is “far more important”.

“And do not judge my country by the actions of criminals posing as politicians. Malta is not them. Malta is better than them.

“We built back better after becoming the most bombed place on earth. We pushed for democracy and joined the EU as equals. We are the country that put climate change on the world agenda. We are the island of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s courage...Oliver Friggieri’s pen... Joseph Calleja’s voice... Edward de Bono’s thinking.

“When you look at Malta, understand that the criminals do not represent the true face of our country.”

Metsola concluded her speech by calling on the parliament to not give criminals “the comfort of silence or patronage”. Europe must ensure this does not happen again, she said to applause.

Not a partisan issue

Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer said this was not a partisan issue.

Everyone in Malta wants to see justice served when it comes to the atrocious murder, he said

"The truth is coming out because we have institutions that function clearly. Today, we have a better Malta, after decades of murders and attacks."

Nobody, before, had the will to implement change, he said. And yet over the past year the government changed decades-old laws.

"In the name of truth and justice, please, stop politicising the judicial process."

There were people in a frenzy to have this debate because they wanted to score points before the general election.

David Casa.

On his part, Nationalist MEP David Casa said those who conspired to eliminate the journalist, those who paid for her demise should be “scared, terrified”.

“You have reason to be. Because there will be consequences for your actions. Because that family that you tore apart, you will have to look into their eyes before you are put behind bars.

“These are the people running our country. Working in concert with organised crime. Malta needs protection from its own government,” Casa said.

The institutions in Malta are working - Agius Saliba

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba insisted that the institutions in Malta are functioning and treating everyone equally.

"That is why I cannot understand how the EP is trying to pass political judgement on a process that is still ongoing in our courts."

He said he was proud that the Maltese government had never been arrogant and has continued to implement recommendations.

"We are not perfect but we are surely not hypocrites like those pointing fingers without looking at what they are dealing with back home."

Labour MEP Josianne Cutajar said she wants justice to be served. But it should be allowed to take its course in a serene way.

"Right now, not much fruit can come out of this debate," she said.

"What sense does it make to instigate and trigger such a debate when judicial processes are underway? The debate is truly an insensitive gesture," she said.

The debate was concluded by Commissioner Jurova who said that whenever she read Daphne Caruana Galizia's work, she found she was right.

"I realise she is still working for us and for the truth. Daphne is a stark reminder of SLAPP suits and their impact. Journalist should spend time investigating, informing citizens and not fighting ingenious claims," she said.