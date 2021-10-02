The government is announcing the publication of studies regarding a future underground metro system in Malta.

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg are unveiling the results of the studies together with the experts behind the report.

The proposed metro system will include three metro lines with a total of 35km of tracks and 25 stations across Malta's main urban area. It will be almost entirely underground, with a small section raised above ground.

The study was carried out by Arup Group, a London-based design, engineering and planning firm.

It will be published for public consultation later on Saturday.

Transport Malta CEO Joseph Bugeja said the commissioned study considered various mass transport options to devise a system that was accessible, efficient, affordable and meets people's needs.

The proposed design, he said, was similar to those in international cities of similar size.

Donald McDade from Arup said the proposed system would address the urgent need to reduce traffic congestion in Malta.

"Malta has been suffering from increased congestion, deteriorating air quality and a reduction in quality in life as people spend more and more time commuting. The road network in Malta does not have the capacity to accommodate continued growth despite the recent infrastructural upgrades."

Despite investment in public transport, he said, efficiency had been hampered by increased traffic congestion.

McDade said a metro system would reduce the need for private cars, providing more space for recreation, greenery, and commercial activity, as well as generating less air pollution per passenger than cars.

The proposed system would therefore reduce Malta's carbon footprint and promote a healthier lifestyle with more physical activity, as well as increasing personal leisure time.

Other options studied, including a tram and elevated monorail, would have had too high an impact on existing transport networks, negative visual impacts, and not sufficiently serve historic and hilly areas.

The proposed underground system will use twin tunnels at an average of 10 to 12 metres below street level to minimise the impact on the properties above.

Excavated material will be reused for land reclamation, subject to further environmental analysis and assessment.

More to follow