The government is unveiling a €2billion package to help businesses struggling to cope with the impact of the coronavirus.

It includes €700 million in tax deferrals, €900 million in loan guarantees, a €210 million injection to assist the economy and €35 million to health authorities to fight covid-19.

Employers are also to be given €350 for every employee on quarantine leave.

Prime Minister Robert Abela, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna and Economy Minister Silvio Schembri are giving an update in a news conference.

