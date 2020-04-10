A resident and two carers working in homes for the elderly are among thirteen people who tested positive for coronavirus overnight.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci detailed the new cases that emerged from 900 tests.

It brings the total number of patients to 350, including two elderly people who have died from the virus.

Watch the daily coronavirus briefing live in the video below.

The new cases range in age from an eight-year-old Syrian boy to two 88-year-old women.

They include several in homes for the elderly, one of the most vulnerable groups to coronavirus.

One of the new cases is an 88-year-old woman, who is a resident of the St Vincent de Paul home in the St Francis Ward.

She has underlying health conditions and so is being monitored closely while she is being treated in isolation, Gauci said.

At Zammit Clapp, another residential facility for the elderly, two carers, a 58-year-old man, and a 51-year-old women, who work as a volunteer carers tested positive. One of these cases showed no signs of the virus.

"In these cases, when we have staff working at hospitals, we isolate these people, and carry out contact tracing as well as an evaluation to establish how much contact there was with patients," Gauci explained.

Another case is an 83-year-old with underlying conditions, who is in a good condition at Gozo Hospital, where she is being treated.

After contact tracing as part of the coronavirus containment measures, two staff - a 57-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man - in the male ward of the same hospital also tested positive, even though they had no symptoms.

Another elderly patient is an 88-year-old woman, who also has pneumonia and is being treated at Mater Dei's Infectious Diseases Unit.

A 26-year-old healthcare worker at Karin Grech has also tested positive, as well as a 66-year-old Maltese woman, a 34-year-old Maltese woman, a 39-year-old Maltese man and an eight-year-old Syrian boy who lives in Malta.

He was admitted to hospital for tests on an unrelated condition and tests showed he had the virus.

Gauci also gave some updates on previous cases including the youngest coronavirus patient in Malta, a one-month-old baby, who she said was "doing well".

Asked about the measures being taken in homes for the elderly, Gauci said her department was working with the authority that regulates the homes to "ensure we have the situation under control".

She also reiterated plans to publish a report on the distribution of the virus across Malta. Authorities had previously declined to say where the cases were located, citing privacy reasons given the small numbers of patients.

However she warned that the plan to provide a list indicating where patients live might not be an accurate measure given that people would work away from their homes.

On the distribution of special protective clothing, Gauci said it is given based on assessment of the contact the wearer might have with people.

She said the authorities are also preparing a study to find out about the antibodies within the community.