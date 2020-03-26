Five new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed overnight, bringing Malta's total to 134.

Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci, is delivering her daily update on the number of coronavirus cases in Malta.

It comes amid an urgent cabinet meeting that is discussing possible new measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Watch the daily briefing live:

Three of the five new cases are related to travelling, while the others were contracted locally.

Gauci said that authorities had strengthened the testing capacity, with three centres now open to swab those who have been referred by doctors or the COVID-19 helpline. So far 4,230 people have been tested.

Nobody has died from coronavirus in Malta and most of the patients have suffered mild symptoms, apart from a 61-year-old, who also has pneumonia and is still being treated at the Intensive Treatment Unit in Mater Dei.