Five new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed overnight as authorities say the rate of local transmission is increasing.

Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci is giving an update on the coronavirus situation in Malta.

Her briefing comes as around a quarter of the population will be under lockdown from Saturday as part of measures to protect the most vulnerable.

Watch live:

She said that there were five positives out of 432 swabs taken yesterday. Of the new cases one was related to travel and four were local transmission.

So far of all the cases, roughly half were related to people being abroad while half were contracted in the community.

A total of 4662 swabs in total have been taken.

More to follow