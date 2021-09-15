Health Minister Chris Fearne is announcing changes to quarantine rules after pressure from residents forced to pay up to €1,400 for quaraintne hotels.
The minister is speaking at a news conference on the launch of a new CT scan at the Sir Anthony mamo Oncology Centre.
There has been growing pressure over the strict quarantine protocols for travellers, including residents, arriving from the 'dark red' list of countries.
Watch the news conference live
