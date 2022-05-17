Webinar by European Parliament Office and European Commission Representation in Malta and Times of Malta
The European Parliament Office and the European Commission Representation in Malta are organising a series of webinars on the European Green Deal hosted by the Times of Malta.
Join us now for the second webinar in this series - Influencing the Green Deal - where ways of impacting EU policy-making will be tackled.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us