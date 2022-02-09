Former Labour Minister Konrad Mizzi faces another grilling by members of parliament on Wednesday, as another session of the Public Accounts Committee gets underway.

Mizzi missed last week's session, saying he was due to undergo a medical procedure. The former minister had been admitted to hospital in November.

Mizzi has been testifying before the committee since the first week of November, with his testimony being part of its probe into the Electrogas power station deal.

After initially refusing to turn up PAC sittings, Mizzi then took up a number of sittings to deliver what he said what his "opening statement".

When this finally came to an end, he refused to answer questions from MPs, saying he wanted to await a ruling from the speaker after he complained his rights were undermined by unfounded claims and insinuations by committee chairman Beppe Fenech Adami and MP Karol Aquilina.

The Speaker called on MPs to conduct themselves in a respectful manner and follow all applicable guidelines and rules.

In a ruling, Farrugia said he had reviewed recent PAC hearings and found several instances when the members resorted to offensive comments. He also acknowledged Mizzi had responded in kind.

Mizzi had served as a Labour minister before stepping down in 2020. He was later expelled from the Labour party and today serves as an independent member of parliament.