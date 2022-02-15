Former Minister Konrad Mizzi returned to the Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday.

During last week’s meeting, he claimed that he had only been an “observer” in meetings that led to the decision to grant a power station contract to the Electrogas consortium.

He has repeatedly refused to answer questions, including about his relationship with individuals involved in selecting the Electrogas bid, such as David Galea, Thomas Leonard or Brian Tonna.

Watch the committee meeting live below

Instead, he said that he was only obliged to respond to questions directly related to the NAO report that the parliamentary committee is probing.

The Electrogas deal was the subject of a 500-page report by the National Audit Office which found a number of shortcomings in the selection process for that project and concluded that the due diligence process was “insufficient”, among other things.

The Electrogas consortium was handed a contract to build and run a gas-fired power station in Delimara for 18 years in 2013. The deal was being probed by journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was working on a leaked cache of documents when she was assassinated.

One of the power station’s shareholders, Yorgen Fenech, stands accused of complicity in her murder. Leaked documents have also revealed that an offshore company owned by Fenech was to funnel money to other offshore companies owned by Mizzi and former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri. Another Electrogas shareholder, Paul Apap Bologna, had an offshore structure identical to Fenech’s.

Mizzi was kicked out of the Labour Party's parliamentary group in January 2020 following further corruption allegations concerning an Enemalta project in Montenegro.

He has been testifying before the PAC since last November, having first refused to attend the sittings before then taking up several hearings to deliver an "opening statement".

