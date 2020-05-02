The New Victorians, known for their songs ‘Still Got Fight’ and ‘Keep Me in Love’, have recently started animating an online Mass for youth organised by the Archdiocese of Malta, every Saturday evening at 7pm.

During this particular time in which Mass for the general public cannot be celebrated, the popular sister duo Bettina and Philippa Cassar, who form The New Victorians, are animating this weekly Mass which is celebrated by Fr Brendan Gatt.

Saturday's celebration, from the courtyard of the Archbishop’s Curia, is the third mass since this mass started being organised after Easter Sunday.

The mass can be followed live here.