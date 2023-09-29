Leaders of nine southern Mediterranean countries are arriving at Castille for the MED9 summit, which is expected to focus on migration.

The summit comes as EU interior ministers finally made headway Thursday on new rules for how the bloc handles asylum seekers and irregular migrants, with a deal expected in the coming days.

France's Emmanuel Macron and Italy's Giorgia Meloni, are join Prime Minister Robert Abela and other leaders of the 'MED9', Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Portugal and Slovenia. Spain’s State Secretary for the EU will be representing the country.

The summit comes amid a sharp rise in migrants landing on Italy’s Lampedusa and demands from Meloni for other EU countries to share the burden of migrants arriving from North Africa to EU shores.

Watch the arrivals live below

She and Macron have sought to ease tensions in recent days and a French presidential source told AFP that Italy and France have a “shared vision for the management of the migration question”.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her European Council President Charles Michel are also in Malta, attending the first session of the summit after starting her day in Gozo, where she visited a school that had benefited from EU funds.

She has previously included the possible expansion of naval missions in the Mediterranean in a 10-point action plan this month in Lampedusa.

Revamped pactThe EU is poised to agree a revamped pact on Migration and Asylum, which will seek to relieve pressure on frontline countries such as Italy and Greece by relocating some arrivals to other EU states.

Those countries opposed to hosting asylum-seekers -- Poland and Hungary among them -- would be required to pay the ones that do take migrants in.

Both Meloni and Macron also want to prevent boats departing from North Africa by working more closely with Tunisia, despite questions over the country's human rights standards and treatment of migrants

.The European Commission said last week it was set to release the first installment of funds to Tunisia -- one of the main launching points for boats -- under a plan to bolster its coastguard and tackle traffickers.

Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi met with his Tunisian and Libyan counterparts in Sicily Thursday for talks on stopping the boats, the ministry said.

Instability Rome and Paris are also keen to intensify EU controls at sea.

The "Med 9", which brings together Croatia, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Slovenia and Spain, is expected to call for greater investment by the bloc in the so-called Southern Neighbourhood.

Extra funding may be earmarked for countries across the Mediterranean's southern shore in the review of the EU's 2021-2027 long-term budget, a European diplomatic source told AFP.

The leaders will also discuss regional challenges posed by natural disasters -- following a devastating earthquake in Morocco, flood disaster in Libya, and extreme weather events in Southern Europe.