Eurogroup president Mário Centeno is meeting with MEPs on Tuesday to discuss policy measures intended to address the economic and financial consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Centeno will hold a dialogue with MEPs who sit on the European Parliament’s

Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs.

The Eurogroup is made up of finance ministers of eurozone countries and is the term used for informal meetings of these ministers.

Italy and Spain, which are both eurozone countries, have been crippled by the ongoing pandemic. In a report issued last week, the IMF predicted that their economies would the world’s worst-hit by the coronavirus downturn.

