Pregnant women now urged to take vaccine;

Vaccinated people can spend less time in quarantine if in contact with COVID-19 case;

Numbers for organised seated events can increase from August 16, standing events remain off-limits;

From mid-September an additional booster dose to be given to immunocompromised and those in homes for the elderly

35 people receiving hospital treatment;

New cases were mainly imported, but now spread is local

New regulations for events have been announced while vaccinated people may spend less time in quarantine if in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

From August 16, all those who are fully vaccinated need to spend seven days in quarantine instead of 14, Health Minister Chris Fearne told a news conference. The quarantine period will end once a negative test is presented.

The number of those attending controlled events will also increase from August 16 but standing events remain barred in what looks like a U-turn.

An 88-year-old woman died of COVID-19 as 78 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the health authorities said on Thursday.

A total of 35 people are now receiving treatment in hospital, four of whom are in intensive care,

"It is clear that those who are suffering the most are not vaccinated," Fearne said, pointing out that 95 per cent of all cases in Malta are caused by the Delta variant.

Malta has some 1,200 active cases of COVID-19, the same figure recorded in December. At the time there were 160 people in hospital.

New event regulations

Fearne and health superintendent Charmaine Gauci are addressing a news conference.

Despite the number of cases, the health authorities feel more measures can be relaxed, amid an effective vaccination drive, Fearne said.

From August 16, the number of clusters of people at all seated events can increase from 200 to 300. All those attending have to be vaccinated. From August 30, the number of every cluster can increase to 500.

The minister hailed the rate of vaccination in Malta, with 86 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated.

The Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association has complained that lack of clarity continues to make it even more difficult for producers, promoters and organisers to plan appropriately for the reopening from August 16.

Guidelines issued on July 5, when seated mass events resumed, specifically state that “all standing up shall be prohibited except upon entering and exiting the venue and in order to go to restrooms”.

Standing events, at this point, remain barred until at least the end of the month, the authorities said. Standing events protocols and social distancing cannot be maintained, Gauci said.

"In no way are we saying that standing events will never happen but we need to move forward in a prudent way. Everything must be based on least risk. Standing events, by definition cannot have social distancing, and so they are riskier. We are in talks with stakeholders and we might possibly allow their gradual return without putting the hospital at risk."

The reopening of the tourism season has led to a surge in COVID-19 cases but the numbers of those in hospital has remained low, thanks especially to a masive vaccination drive.

Artists and entertainers have protested about discrimination against their sector. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Pregnant women

Fearne also said that pregnant women who are in their second and third trimester (13 weeks onwards) are now encouraged to take the vaccine unless told otherwise by their doctor.

This is a marked shift from the previous policy where pregnant women were told not to take the vaccine.

"This is a clear example of how data on the vaccines evolves. Initially, we did not have any evidence and so the advice was to avoid taking the vaccine. Now, it seems that the risks of not getting vaccinated are higher than if you take it," he said.

Level of immunity

The minister said the health authorities are studying the level of immunity in the community.

With new variants emerging, immunocompromised persons might require an additional dose of the vaccine.

Therefore, from mid September an additional booster dose will be given to the immunocompromised and those in homes for the elderly.

Charmaine Gauci said the majority of new cases (60%) of COVID-19 in July were coming from abroad. This week the figure dropped to 20 per cent.

"We had a lot of unvaccinated students, over 700 students, and that is why the spike happened. We have closed these schools but allowed the schools to open as long as the students are vaccinated. The cases involving vaccinated persons have been very mild."

Reacting to cases of vaccinated people who still got COVID-19, Gauci said no vaccine has a 100 per cent efficacy but they are still high and have stood the test of time now that months have passed.

The press conference is in progress