Pope Francis met with migrants and refugees at the Ħal Far Peace Lab on Sunday and listened to their experiences of crossing the Mediterranean as he ends his two-day visit to Malta.

The 85-year-old pope has made solidarity with asylum seekers a focus of his papacy and linked Malta's Biblical history to the plight of people crossing the Mediterranean in search of safety.

Around 200 people and residents of the Ħal Far centre with two of them appearing on the platform to share their testimonies.

Daniel Jude Oukeguale, from Nigeria, described leaving his hometown five years ago travelling 13-days to Libya, where he was abused by smugglers and handed over to a detention centre.

"Some people lost their lives, some lost their senses," he said, describing a journey that took him to Tunisia and eventually later to Malta.

Among those waiting to see Francis at the centre was Amara, one of three teenagers fighting controversial terrorism charges in Malta's courts, after being accused of hijacking a ship called the El-Hiblu in 2019.

He said he hoped to speak to the pope to highlight his case and show he was a "victim of injustice".

Amara, one of the 'El-Hiblu three' waits to see Pope Francis. Photo: Mark Laurence Zammit

Another person in the crowd was Lamin Jaiteh, whose alleged treatment at the hands of his employer shocked the country when the Gambian fell from a construction site and was abandoned on the side of the road.

Lamin Jaiteh waits for Pope Francis along with hundreds of other migrants and refugees. Photo: Mark Laurence Zammit

The pope's visit to the Peace Lab followed a full morning that started with prayers at St Paul's Grotto in Rabat and ended with Mass for the masses on the Granaries in Floriana.

At the grotto, the pontiff brought up the issue of migration recalling how, 2,000 years ago, the Maltese had treated the shipwrecked people with humanity, recognising they were in need of shelter, security and assistance.

“No one knew their names, their place of birth or their social status - they knew only one thing: that these were people in need of help," he said.

And in his homily during Mass he urged people not to discard those "despised" by society and issued a warning against hypocrisy.

“Those who believe they are upholding the faith by pointing their finger at others may have a certain ‘religiosity’, but they have not embraced the spirit of the Gospel, for they disregard mercy, which is the heart of God," the pope said.

Francis arrived in Malta on Saturday. In his first address to the country, he spoke of Malta's hospitality and urged it to fight corruption and land speculation. The pope was speaking from the Palace in Valletta.

Later on Saturday, he went to Gozo where he was welcomed by thousands of people as he arrived by catamaran on the sister island.

He is set to leave Malta on an Air Malta flight on Sunday evening.