Change will not come in one day, but we must take the first step towards that change, President George Vella said on Saturday as he opened a conference on national unity.

The conference, announced last month and held at Verdala Palace, is looking into ways in which Malta can improve its social and political relations and foster unity.

Follow the event live in the video below.

“Instead of pointing fingers at one another and pointing out each others' differences, we should stand together and educate one another,” the president said.



Vella noted that the conference had elicited different reactions when it was first announced a month ago, with some responding with cynicism and others welcoming the discussion.



“We need to come together and discuss the issues that are dividing us. Today will not fix the problems, but it is a big step forward for the discussion and a start to address the situation we are in."



“We must ask ourselves, is Malta only for the Maltese or is it for all those who live here? Are we all being responsible to ensure that we safeguard the environment?”



He said that the first step to building national unity is through education and teaching one another about our differences.

Now is the time to "rebuild what has been destroyed," he said.



“The first step is the hardest and that is why we are here together to take it, and I hope we learn from one another.”

More to follow. The conference is ongoing.