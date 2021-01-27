Restaurants must stay shut between 11pm - 6am throughout February as part of new measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Robert Abela said the restrictions will also apply to snackbars and kiosks in a bid to prevent a spike in virus numbers over the carnival weekend.

He had already announced that bars will remain shut but he said he would double the promosed aid for those affected to €2.2 million.

"February has to be different this year," Abela said.

Abela is joined by Health Minister Chris Fearne and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci in a news briefing.

Amid concerns about increased numbers of people planning to travel to Gozo for the carnival weekend, Abela also said those travelling by car on the ferry will be asked to remain in their vehicles.

There will also be temperature checks on people travelling by ferry from 11 - 17 February and there will be more patrols by police in Nadur, Xlendi, Marsalforn and Rabat.

The ferry will continue to operate at half capacity, with Abela warning that "although Gozo is not closed, we cannot have a situation as in the past."

