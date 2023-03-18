European Parliament president Roberta Metsola spoke about Malta’s place in a changing European landscape on Saturday morning.

Metsola was delivering the keynote address at the Mabel Strickland memorial lecture, organised by the Strickland Foundation at the Casino Maltese in Valletta.

The MEP spoke about the challenges she believes Malta will need to overcome in the coming years – from the environment to education and social or political issues.

Watch the address in the video above.

The Strickland Foundation was set up by Mabel Strickland with the remit of promoting democratic principles, human rights and a free press, support philanthropic causes and uphold Malta’s European character and role in the Commonwealth.

The foundation is the majority shareholder of Allied Newspapers, which is Times of Malta’s publisher.

A report of the speech will be uploaded shortly.

George Vella, Roberta Metsola, Lawrence Gonzi before the talk. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Judge Giovanni Bonello, chairperson of the Strickland Foundation. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier