As newsrooms in Malta continue to be stretched because of lack of resources, what impact could it have on democracy?

Organised by SOS Malta, the debate will tackle the question how newsrooms are struggling for survival and whether society understands the possible implications of a world without the so-called fourth pillar of democracy.

Moderated by Jon Mallia, the debate features Times of Malta online editor Bertrand Borg, human rights lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia, Tim Diacono from Lovin Malta, Malta Today online editor Kurt Sansone and MCAST lecturer and former journalist Natalino Fenech.

The event, held at Europe House in Valletta, takes place as part of the Global Week of Action for the Social Development Goals.