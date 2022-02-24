Outdoor standing events will be allowed to resume without restrictions from April 11, while children won't have to wear masks in school after the Easter holidays, if COVID-19 cases remain under control.

Health Minister Chris Fearne announced the further relaxation of measures as he gave an update on the COVID-19 situation in Malta.

While there will be no restrictions on standing events outdoors, those that take place inside will be limited to people who hold valid vaccine certificates.

"We're at the finish line," Fearne said. "We're reducing quarantine, mask use and travel restrictions at a pace that does not endanger people."

Quarantine eased

From March 2, vaccintated 'primary contacts' of COVID-19 cases will not have to quarantine at all.

Those who live with positive cases and are vaccinated will see their quarantine reduced to seven days.

From March 7, unvaccinated secondary contacts will not have to quarantine while unvaccinated primary contacts must self isolate for five days.

The quarantine period for COVID-19 cases has not been reduced.

Dark red countries

Anyone who is fully vaccinated and arriving into Malta from a dark-red country will have to quarantine for seven days, down from 10.

Also from March 7, vaccine certificates that are not approved by the European Medicines Agency but that are recognised by the World Health Organisation, will be deemed valid in Malta. People carrying one of these vaccines, including Sinopharm and Covishield, will still need a negative PRC test to travel to Malta.

"This means companies that emply people arriving from Asia, now benefit from reduced qurantine, and if from a red country, no need to quarantine at all," Fearne said.

