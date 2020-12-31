As the world gets ready to usher in what everyone hopes will be a better year, many will be enjoying the annual celebrations online.

The citizens of Kiribati and Samoa will be the first to welcome in 2021 from 1000 GMT, with the uninhabited Howland and Baker Islands the last to tip over into the New Year, 26 hours later.

In Australia's largest city, Sydney, pyrotechnics will still light up the harbour with a dazzling display, but few spectators will be there to watch in person with people banned from entering the city without a permit.

Follow the proceedings in Sydney live online in the video below.