Some of Europe’s top policymakers will share their views on migration and the European Union’s handling of it during a high-level panel discussion on Thursday morning.

The panel will feature:

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen

EU parliament president Davide Sassoli

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson

UNHCR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi

German parliament president Wolfgang Schäuble

International Organisation for Migration director-general António Vitorino

MPs from a variety of member states will be allowed to ask questions of the high-level panel during the 75-minute session, titled Managing asylum and migration together.

Watch the panel discussion live in the video below. The discussion is scheduled to begin at 10.45am.