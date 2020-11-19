Some of Europe’s top policymakers will share their views on migration and the European Union’s handling of it during a high-level panel discussion on Thursday morning.
The panel will feature:
- EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen
- EU parliament president Davide Sassoli
- EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson
- UNHCR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi
- German parliament president Wolfgang Schäuble
- International Organisation for Migration director-general António Vitorino
MPs from a variety of member states will be allowed to ask questions of the high-level panel during the 75-minute session, titled Managing asylum and migration together.
Watch the panel discussion live in the video below. The discussion is scheduled to begin at 10.45am.
