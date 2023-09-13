European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will outline the EU's main priorities and initiatives for the year to come on Wednesday morning as she delivers the annual State of the Union speech before MEPs.

It will be the final State of the Union speech of this European Parliament legislature, with MEP elections scheduled to take place across member states in 2024.

It could also be von der Leyen's final speech as Commission president: the German politician has not yet said whether she intends to seek a second term in the EU Commission hot seat.

Von der Leyen's speech is scheduled to begin at 9am. Watch it live in the video below.

Addressing journalists before the debate, EP president Roberta Metsola said the State of the Union address marked the final sprint up to the elections next year after a difficult term for the parliament that saw Brexit, the pandemic, the illegal invasion by Russia of Ukraine, the climate emergency and an energy crisis.

She acknowledged that the time had come for the European Union to reform, reboot and to answer the questions citizens ask the institution.

Reflecting on enlargement of the EU, she said the EU that works for 27, will not work for 33 or 35 members.

"I think we can be more agile financially and structurally, and look for the change people expect from us," she added.

When asked if she would support von der Leyen if she were to seek a second term as commission president, Metsola said von der Leyen had done a "fantastic job" during this difficult mandate.