Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrived at Westminster Abbey on Monday for a grand state funeral attended by 2,000 guests including leaders from around the world.

In a tradition dating back to Queen Victoria's funeral in 1901, the state gun carriage bearing the coffin was hauled to the abbey by Royal Navy sailors, followed in a solemn procession by King Charles III.

The Queen's great-grandchildren George and Charlotte followed the coffin in Westminster Abbey along with other senior royals.

Britain's Prince George of Wales and his mother Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive to take their seats inside Westminster Abbey.

The 96-year-old monarch, who was Queen of Malta until 1974, died aged 96 at Balmoral, her Scottish Highland retreat, on September 8.

The funeral has been planned for years and will be the grandest since the death of Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965.

Proceedings started at 11.30am when the coffin wascarried on a gun carriage out of Westminster Hall in a ceremonial procession to Westminster Abbey, where the funeral service started at noon.

Heads of State from around the world are present, including Malta's President George Vella.

Also in the abbey pews is Liz Truss, whom the queen appointed as the 15th British prime minister of her reign just two days before her death.

RELATED STORIES Five things to know about the queen's coffin procession

Malta ‘first in line’ at queen’s second funeral procession

All of Truss's living predecessors are there too.

Huge crowds at dawn

Huge crowds gathered in central London overnight and from early morning on Monday to secure a spot to watch the funeral.

As dawn broke over the River Thames, a steady stream of well-wishers streamed out of Embankment underground station headed for Parliament Square.

But many were already there, camping in sleeping bags behind the metal barriers along the Whitehall government district, where the funeral procession will pass.

"It's part of history," said Bethany Beardmore, 26, an accountant whose brother is a Grenadier Guard and part of the ceremonies.

"Not in my lifetime is there going to be another queen."

Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive at Westminster Abbey in London.

Some 6,000 military personnel have been drafted in to take part in the solemn procession to and from the abbey. Throughout the funeral in London, Big Ben will toll and guns will fire at one-minute intervals.

After the abbey service, Charles and other senior royals will again follow in procession past hushed crowds to a waiting hearse and the final journey to Windsor where a committal service will be held before burial at St George's Chapel.

At Windsor, the queen's crown, orb and sceptre will be removed and placed on the altar.

The most senior officer of the royal household, the lord chamberlain, breaks his "wand of office" and places it on the coffin, symbolising the end of her reign.

The lead-lined oak casket, draped with the queen's colours, will then be lowered into the Royal Vault as a lone bagpiper plays a lament.