Former Liverpool and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence, a key member of three European Cup-winning teams, has died aged 72, his family said on Sunday.

Clemence, who was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2005, was one of the finest ‘keepers of his generation, winning a host of trophies during 14 glittering years at Liverpool.

An £18,000 signing from Scunthorpe in 1967, Clemence was part of the Liverpool team which won the club’s first ever European Cup in 1977.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta