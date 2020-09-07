After two consecutive draws which have left the Germany camp seething, head coach Joachim Loew has vowed to go on the attack with a full-strength squad in the Nations League next month.
“We will really attack again in October,” said Loew as Germany sit third behind Group 4A leaders Spain and Ukraine in the Nations League.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us