Los Angeles is home to a Persian population of around 500,000 making it the largest Iranian diaspora. With their own radio station and reality TV show, they are a visible community that is wealthy and successful. With tensions running high between Washington and Tehran, how do they experience their Persian culture and identity?

Times of Malta Premium

This article is part of our premium content. You have exceeded your 10 free articles for this month. A subscription is required to access Times of Malta content from overseas.Register"> to get 10 free articles per month. Subscribe to gain access to our premium content and services. Your subscription will also enable you to view all of the week's e-paper editions (both Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta), view exclusive content, have full access to our newspaper archive to download editions from 1930 to today, and access the website in full from overseas. All of this will also be available to you from our tablet and mobile apps. Already have an account? Sign in here.