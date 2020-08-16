Lyon coach Rudi Garcia said his side were “not setting any limits” after their stunning win over Manchester City on Saturday set up an unlikely Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich.

The French team defeated Pep Guardiola’s men 3-1 in the ‘Final Eight’ in Lisbon with a late brace from substitute Moussa Dembele deciding the game after Kevin De Bruyne’s goal had cancelled out Maxwel Cornet’s opener.

