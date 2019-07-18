Malta international basketball referee Bernard Vassallo suffered a head injury in a freak incident during the European U-18 Championships that are currently being held in Oradea, Romania.

The incident happened last Wednesday during the Match Day 5 match between Belgium and Romania.

At the start of the match, Vassallo, who was the main referee, lifted the ball in the air for the jump ball between a player from either side but unfortunately, the Romanian player misjudged his jump and he ended up hitting Vassallo on his head.

Vassallo was forced to stop the match immediately and received medical assitance.

He was later taken to hospital for more mediclal attention and needed stitches to make a full recovery.

Vassallo left the hospital later on in the evening and it is hoped that he will be back in action in the coming days.