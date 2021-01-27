Malta national teams head coach Devis Mangia and Fr. Hilary Tagliaferro, a legendary figure in the history of Maltese football, will be the next guests on our newly-launched show, Sports Talk.

Italian coach Mangia has already guided Malta in a positive UEFA Nations League campaign in which they placed second.

Watch a small preview of our next Sports Talk episode. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

He joined Gianluca Lia as he discussed his early stages of this new experience on our shores, his journey in the Nations League and his impressions about the Maltese game.

On the other hand, Fr Tagliaferro opened up about the importance of such results as they boost the whole sporting movement in Malta.

Moreover, he also highlighted the necessity of sports in our daily lives as this will be beneficial in the formation of the future generation of men and women.

The full discussion on Sports Talk will be available on this website and all our social media platforms on Thursday.