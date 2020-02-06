The Malta Football Association has signed an agreement with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), rubberstamping the long-standing partnership between the two national associations.

The sharing of knowledge and expertise on technical and organisational matters underpin the Memorandum of Understanding which falls within the paramaters of both FIFA and UEFA.

It is intended to facilitate collaboration between the two national associations through exchange programmes involving managers and officials, technical experts, coaches, referees and players in several sectors.

These include competitions organised by the respective organisations; technical and educational initiatives; exchanges of experience and expertise in the areas of construction and management of sports facilities, organisational procedures, sports science and sports medicine (focusing on football); women’s football; youth football; futsal; football for persons with disability and match officials.

The MOU was signed by Malta FA president Bjorn Vassallo and General Secretary Angelo Chetcuti, and Gabriele Gravina and Marco Brunelli, the president and general secretary of the FIGC, at the Italian football federation’s headquarters in Rome.

Francesco Ghirelli, the President of the Lega Pro, was also present for the signing of the MOU.

Vassallo, the Malta FA chief, hailed the signing of the MOU with the FIGC as an important development.

“I’m very pleased that we have finalised this MOU with the FIGC,” Vassallo said.

“The Malta FA has always had a very good relationship with the FIGC and this agreement further strengthens this co-operation which should provide tangible benefits, in the process helping us to improve the level of our operations in several key areas.

“It will provide new learning and knowledge-sharing opportunities for stakeholders from different sectors, both technical and organisational, with the ultimate aim being to enhance the skills and expertise of our workforce.”

FIGC President Gabriele Gravina shared Vassallo’s views.

“This is an important document which rubberstamps the friendship between two national associations but also between two presidents,” Dr Gravina said.

“We share Bjorn Vassallo’s approach to football development which also means a lot to us. This collaboration agreement will consolidate the relationship between our associations, two nations that have a common denominator... the willingness to do well and the desire to promote the footballing values.”

The MOU provides for the creation of an exchange programme whereby Malta FA personnel will be given access to the expertise, courses and facilities of the FIGC in Rome and especially the FIGC Technical Centre in Coverciano. FIGC personnel will receive the same learning and knowledge-sharing opportunities in events and initiatives organised by the Malta FA.

In addition, the two parties will engage in reciprocal consultation about specific issues and international relations, particularly those within FIFA.