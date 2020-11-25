Malta’s COVID-19 approach has been a cautious one with priority always being given to health while retaining a balance to protect jobs and livelihood, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Wednesday.

Replying to the public’s questions on Facebook, Abela said that there were things which could have been done better but the government had done its best to retain a balance.

An aggressive approach was taken in March when there was no manual to work on so the safest option was sought.

When the numbers started to go down the restrictions started to be removed and the effect of their removal on the rate of infections was studied every three weeks.

The same principle was followed with the opening of the airport. Restrictions here had also been removed cautiously.

Infections increased all around the world at around August. Now, when one looks at the rest of Europe and the world, one can see that Malta’s infection rate is stable and controlled while businesses and jobs are going strong “so we have controlled pandemic well, not perfectly but well,” Abela said.

He said that the vaccine will be in Malta in the beginning of January. This will be a game-changer and Malta will be among the first countries to have enough doses of the vaccine.

There will be more than enough doses available for the whole population and although it will not be obligatory, he appealed to the people to take it.

He said that the vaccine will bring about the recovery of the tourism industry as people all around Europe and the world start to be vaccinated.

Memorial to be set up for Oliver Friggieri

The Prime Minister also announced during the session that he had instructed Heritage Malta to issue a request for proposals for a memorial for Oliver Friggieri.

Literary giant Friggieri died on Saturday and was given a funeral by the state earlier on Wednesday.

Abela also took questions on the environment, education and Gozo, among others.