Police are holding a news conference on their investigations into the murder of a woman on January 2, hours before the suspect is due to be arraigned in court.

Paulina Dembska, 29, was found dead at Independence Garden in Sliema in an apparently random killing that has shocked the country. She had been raped and strangled.

Police later arrested Abner Aquilina from Zejtun but after telling officers he heard voices from the devil, he was referred to Mount Carmel psychiatric hospital for assessment.

He was discharged on Wednesday and is expected to be charged in court on Thursday.

River of Love connection

4.48pm Police asked about the connection with the evangelical movement River of Love after members were questioned. "We speak to anyone who can help," Pisani says.

Not clear when rape happened

4.45pm Inspector Keith Arnaud now. He says police are not clear if the victim was raped before or after the murder.

"It is difficult to say whether she was raped when still alive," he says, "or whether her heart was not beating at the time."

'Malta is still a safe place'

4.43pm Deputy Commissioner Ramon Mercieca. He says police want to put people's minds at rest and so there will be an increased police presence in Sliema.

The murder was "not premeditated" Mercieca believes. "Malta is still a safe place".

Social media claims

4.39pm Police are also to investigate claims on social media. After Aquilina was arrested, young women began to share their stories of being sexually harrassed by him.

They had not received any reports before the crime and investigations are ongoing.

Rape and murder

4.38pm Abner Aqulina is to be charged with rape and murder, Pisani confirms.

No links

4.34pm Information Officer Brandon Pisani repeats some information we already know. The suspect was arrested, then sent to Mount Carmel an hour after the arrest, was released and the interrogation continued.

At this stage police think Paulina was not specifically targeted. There was no connection between her and the alleged suspect Abner Aquilina.

Murder suspect Abner Aquilina. Photo: Facebook

Waiting

4.25pm We're at police headquarters where officers are due to give their first update in 11 days on their investigation into the murder of Polish woman Paulina Dembska.

Paulina Dembska was raped, strangled and murdered on January 2. Photo: Facebook