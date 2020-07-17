Malta will be playing friendly matches against Gibraltar and Liechtenstein in October and November respectively.

The Malta Football Association has reached agreement with the associations of Gibraltar and Liechtenstein to host these friendlies after FIFA extended this year’s October and November international windows to cover three matches.

All international matches scheduled to take place in March and June were postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the lead-up to the UEFA Nations League double away header against Andorra and Latvia in October, the national team will meet Gibraltar on October 7, 2020 at the National Stadium. Malta and Gibraltar were due to meet in a friendly match in March but the game did not go ahead due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The friendly against Liechtenstein is pencilled in for November 11, 2020, three days before the home match against Andorra. Malta will conclude their UEFA Nations League Group D1 campaign with another home game, against the Faroe Islands on November 17, 2020.