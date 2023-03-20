Milan Cirovic was delighted with the performance of the Malta U-17 national team who booked their place into the European Championship finals for a second time and vowed to keep pushing and bring the best out of his players.

The Maltese youngsters produced a perfect performance in the European Championship qualifiers this week as they managed to finish top of their qualifying group with maximum points after recording victories over Latvia, Poland, Slovakia and Great Britain.

This was an historic result for Maltese waterpolo as never a national team had topped a qualifying group without dropping a point.

