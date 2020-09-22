After a long absence from the international stage, the Malta women’s national team will host Denmark behind closed doors in a UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 qualifier at the Centenary Stadium, on Tuesday evening (kick-off: 18.30).

This will be the first outing for Mark Gatt’s team since their double-header against Georgia and Bosnia-Herzegovina back in March.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted Malta’s Euro schedule as the Denmark match was moved from April to September while the final two games against Georgia and Israel were rescheduled for November and December respectively.

