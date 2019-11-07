The Maltese national team return to action in the Women’s Euro 2021 qualifiers as they host Israel in the first leg of a challenging double-header at the Centenary Stadium, today (kick-off: 17.00).

As expected, it has been a tough ride for the Maltese girls so far as they are still in search of their first point after facing heavyweights Denmark and Italy, and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

However, Mark Gatt’s team is on the back of brave display against Italy last month with the Azzurre needing two late goals to bag all three points at the Centenary Stadium.

That spirited performance drew plaudits from the local crowd as the Maltese girls were facing the 2019 Women’s World Cup quarter-finalists.

A defeat always remains a defeat, but for coach Gatt, the Italy game was extremely significant for the development of his side going into the remainder of the preliminary games.

“Obviously, the key aspect is improving on what we have done so far,” Gatt told Times of Malta.

“In the last three games – against Denmark, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Italy – we improved game after game and I feel that it is crucial to our growth.

“We are looking more confident now and hopefully, this should lead us to the second phase of our development – starting to score goals.”

In fact, the Maltese team have yet to find the net in this qualifying campaign, even though they had their fair spell of possession and were also of a threat, also against Italy.

Gatt remains upbeat about their chances of finally opening their scoring account as he trusts his team’s offensive qualities.

“It is not necessary to attack more, but it is about what decisions we take when in possession,” Gatt said.

“If one takes into account the Italy game, one can see that we had our opportunities but we failed to make the most of them.

“It is something that we strive to change against Israel. They are a good team who will give us a stern test but we are confident that we can have more opportunities.”

After two qualifying campaigns and numerous international tournaments, this is the first time that coach Gatt is actually facing some of the strongest sides in Europe

Despite the difficulties .they bring with them, Gatt has embraced the challenge that these appointments provide and is eager to continue to be involved and learn as much as possible from them.

“Together with the technical staff, I feel that we are learning game after game and this helps us to be prepared for any situation,” the Malta coach said.

“It is fundamental that we embrace this experience because this the elite level of our game and together with the staff and the players, we make sure to enjoy this journey together.”