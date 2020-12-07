The Malta women’s national team coach Mark Gatt will be the second guest on our newly-launched show, Sports Talk.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Gatt steered the women’s side to a record-breaking UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 qualifying campaign where Malta managed to record three wins to chalk up 10 points.

They wrapped up their qualifiers with two away victories at Georgia and Israel which propelled them into fourth place in Group B.

Coach Gatt joined Gianluca Lia as he expressed his thoughts about how the women’s game can improve on our shores and whether this current national team can raise the benchmark furthermore.

Gatt’s full interview on Sports Talk will be available from this Wednesday on this website and all our social media platforms.

