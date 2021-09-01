Over the last week, a campaign of lies concerning the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case or people involved in the fight for justice, has been spreading online.

Journalists, activists and lawyers have been targeted through a series of fake news websites and bogus emails

But who is behind it? What exactly can the authorities do about it? And why should it matter to you?

Mark Laurence Zammit explains the disinformation campaign that has been plaguing Malta.

Explained: The disinformation campaign spreading through Malta. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef