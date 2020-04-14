A new music video showcases Valletta’s streets and squares in the desolate coronavirus era, with usually bustling areas eerily silent and empty.

The video is the first in a series of four which the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra is creating together with the Valletta Cultural Agency with the support of Bank of Valletta.

In it, some of Malta’s most talented musicians play U2’s 1987 classic Where the Streets Have No Name.

Musicians can be seen at a range of iconic Valletta locations, all empty save for the sound of their instruments.

The MPO says it hopes the productions will “inspire people through music, and send a message of hope to all the people out there affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Video: Malta Philharmonic Orchestra