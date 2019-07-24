ENGLAND:

70| 🔁 Sub for #ColU with Jevani Brown replaced by Luke Gambin for the last 20 minutes. (1-1) — Colchester United FC (@ColU_Official) August 3, 2019

Luke Gambin made his competitive debut for Colchester United as they hosted Port Vale in their League Two over the past weekend. The Malta international was deployed on the 70th minute in their 1-1 draw.

56' | HOW HAS THAT NOT GONE IN?! That is so close from Jake Kirby, who manages to round the 'keeper, cut inside on his right foot, but his effort is just about kept out on the line by Joe Ellul.



That's certainly got the crowd going! — Stockport County 🎩 (@StockportCounty) August 3, 2019

Joe Ellul, who returned to England at Maidenhead United after a short spell in New Zealand, made his first two appearances for the National League side. First, the Malta hopeful featured in their stunning 1-0 victory away at Stockport County.

In the second appointment, Ellul was even named the supporters' man on the match in their 1-1 stalemate against Chesterfield, in front of their home fans.

In the National League South, Sam Magri made his debut for Havant & Waterlooville as they drew 1-1 against Welling United.

Band of brothers 👊 pic.twitter.com/2eXOL3DK4e — Havant & Waterlooville FC (@HWFCOfficial) August 7, 2019

In his second appearance, Magri was on the winning side as Havant cancelled a two-goal deficit to defeat Hampton & Richard 4-3.

89' Farrugia fires over from inside the box (12-0) — SAFC Ladies (@SAFCLadies) August 4, 2019

Malta international Maria Farrugia was one of the scorers as Sunderland Ladies hosted Hartlepool United in a friendly, won by the Black Cats 12-0.

Meanwhile, youngster Lee Ciantar featured in the Britannia Cup for the Barnsley U-19's side, topping the tournament after winning all four games with the Championship-based club.

Ciantar was on the books of Matlock Town until last season but left for the Championship side ahead of the 2019/2020 campaign.

IRELAND

Jacob Borg and his Finn Harps have started to gain momentum in Ireland's top-tier with three straight league wins, including their last one against Bohemians courtesy of a goal scored by former Balzan Harry Ascroft.

AUSTRALIA:

Mitchell Mallia played 56 minutes in Marconi Stallions' latest appointment in the NPL New South Wales, defeating Blacktown City 2-0 - Mallia's former club.