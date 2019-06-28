ENGLAND

84| Gambin goes close! His curled effort just goes wide! #ColU (1-0) — Colchester United FC (@ColU_Official) August 10, 2019

Luke Gambin entered the field on minute 64 as Colchester United suffered a 1-0 loss against Plymouth Argyle in their second League Two outing.

Joe Ellul was named man of the match for the second straight time even though Maidenhead United went down to Hartlepool United by a goal to nil in their National League fixture.

📝| Here's the lineup in full for today's fixture #COYH pic.twitter.com/wcToFYhSAr — Havant & Waterlooville FC (@HWFCOfficial) August 10, 2019

Sam Magri was in the starting XI in Havant & Waterloovile's 1-1 stalemate at Dartford.

Today’s 18s team v Blackpool - 1st game of the season 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/fHZHSj4YHz — Shrews Academy (@shrewsacademy) August 9, 2019

Youth Sam Agius played in goal for Shrewsbury U-18's in their 4-2 defeat to Blackpool as they opened their league commitments.

SCOTLAND

Cup progression secured 🏆👏



Motherwell beat Partick Thistle 2-0 after extra time in the SSE Scottish Women's Cup on Sunday.https://t.co/pBqycWECSv pic.twitter.com/CQUbPOnqbE — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) August 11, 2019

Malta international goalkeeper Anna Vincenti played in Motherwell's 2-0 win over Partick Thistle in the Scottish Women's Cup.