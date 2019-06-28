ENGLAND

Luke Gambin entered the field on minute 64 as Colchester United suffered a 1-0 loss against Plymouth Argyle in their second League Two outing. 

Joe Ellul was named man of the match for the second straight time even though Maidenhead United went down to Hartlepool United by a goal to nil in their National League fixture. 

Sam Magri was in the starting XI in Havant & Waterloovile's 1-1 stalemate at Dartford. 

Youth Sam Agius played in goal for Shrewsbury U-18's in their 4-2 defeat to Blackpool as they opened their league commitments. 

SCOTLAND

Malta international goalkeeper Anna Vincenti played in Motherwell's 2-0 win over Partick Thistle in the Scottish Women's Cup. 

