ENGLAND
84| Gambin goes close! His curled effort just goes wide! #ColU (1-0)— Colchester United FC (@ColU_Official) August 10, 2019
Luke Gambin entered the field on minute 64 as Colchester United suffered a 1-0 loss against Plymouth Argyle in their second League Two outing.
🥇 YOUR MAN OF THE MATCH— Maidenhead United (@MUFCYorkRoad) August 11, 2019
is... @josephellul17! 🙌
⚫️⚪️ #WeAreMaidenhead | #InDevWeTrust https://t.co/BKXhDNPwEh pic.twitter.com/BHHyi9PzVF
Joe Ellul was named man of the match for the second straight time even though Maidenhead United went down to Hartlepool United by a goal to nil in their National League fixture.
📝| Here's the lineup in full for today's fixture #COYH pic.twitter.com/wcToFYhSAr— Havant & Waterlooville FC (@HWFCOfficial) August 10, 2019
Sam Magri was in the starting XI in Havant & Waterloovile's 1-1 stalemate at Dartford.
Today’s 18s team v Blackpool - 1st game of the season 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/fHZHSj4YHz— Shrews Academy (@shrewsacademy) August 9, 2019
Youth Sam Agius played in goal for Shrewsbury U-18's in their 4-2 defeat to Blackpool as they opened their league commitments.
SCOTLAND
Cup progression secured 🏆👏— Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) August 11, 2019
Motherwell beat Partick Thistle 2-0 after extra time in the SSE Scottish Women's Cup on Sunday.https://t.co/pBqycWECSv pic.twitter.com/CQUbPOnqbE
Malta international goalkeeper Anna Vincenti played in Motherwell's 2-0 win over Partick Thistle in the Scottish Women's Cup.
