ITALY

Nicole Sciberras was in the starting XI for Juventus Primavera as they eased past Riozzese 15-0 to make it four wins in four league games so far.

Martina Borg played full game for Sassari Torres as they defeated Jesina 5-1 as they are now leading the Serie C table with 12 points after four straight wins.

Rashed Al Tumi was the starting goalkeeper for Casarano as they beat Team Altamura 2-1 in the Serie D - Casarano are seventh on 14 points.

ENGLAND

Luke Gambin entered the fray in the second half as Colchester United defeated Newport County 3-1.

Joe Ellul played as he helped Maidenhead United beat Solihull Motors 1-0, earning the Man of the Match award as well.

👏 Congratulations to @josephellul17 who was chosen as your Man of the Match from yesterday's 1-0 victory over Solihull Moors with 62% of the vote.



Well played, Joe! 💪



⚫️⚪️ #WeAreMaidenhead | #InDevWeTrust https://t.co/oqDX9XNWHY pic.twitter.com/dA1RCyXHWR — Maidenhead United (@MUFCYorkRoad) October 27, 2019

Big afternoon for Sam Magri as well, as he scored the winning goal nine minutes from time for Havant & Waterlooville to earn them a 2-1 win over Concord Rangers.

🎙| "IT'S THE MAGNIFICENT MALTESE"



Scenes in the commentary box when @SamMagri headed home the winner in today's 2-1 victory over Concord Rangers. #COYH pic.twitter.com/c7Vzzl5Fkd — Havant & Waterlooville FC (@HWFCOfficial) October 26, 2019

SCOTLAND

Anna Vincenti was in goal for Motherwell Ladies as they held Spartans to a 2-2 draw in the Scottish top-flight.

DENMARK

Godwin McKay's B.93 fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Holbaek B&I in the Danish third-tier.

NETHERLANDS

Malta international Rachel Cuschieri scored a splendid goal as PSV Vrouwen advanced into the next round of the Dutch Cup following an 8-4 aggregate win over Twente.

PORTUGAL

Zach Muscat played for SC Olhanense as they drew 0-0 against Olimpico in the Portugal's Serie D - Muscat's team are currently leading the championship with 19 points after eight outings.

INDIA

Andre Schembri was in the starting XI for the second straight time as Chennaiyin FC drew 0-0 with Mumbai FC in the Indian Super League.