ITALY
Shona Zammit scored a historic goal as she opened her Pink Bari account in their high-profile appointment against Inter, in the Italian Serie A Femminile.
Zammit's team mate in the Malta women's national team, Emma Lipman, was also in action with her Serie A outfit Florentia San Gimignano as they defeated Orobica 2-0.
Nicole Sciberras was involved in Juventus Women U-19's 15-1 rout of Ravenna in the Youth League as the Bianconere are currently leading the championship with five wins in as many games played.
#Under19 femminile— JuventusFC Youth (@JuventusFCYouth) November 3, 2019
Ravenna-Juve 1-15
(Arcangeli 5, Bragonzi 3, Berti 3, Silvioni, Bellucci 2, Gianesin)#JuventusYouth
Rashed Al-Tumi was in goal for Serie D side Casarano as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bitonto.
ENGLAND
Maria Farrugia was in the starting XI for Sunderland Ladies as the Black Cats defeated Stoke City 2-0 in England's third-tier.
Luke Gambin found the net for the second consecutive time for Colchester United as they defeated Mansfield Town 3-2.
Joe Ellul's Maidenhead United were defeated 2-0 by Aldershot Town.
Sam Magri played as Havant & Waterlooville defeated St Albans City 3-1.
Thatcham Town defeated Barnstaple Town 5-1 as Jordan Williams contributed to his side's victory.
IRELAND
Jacob Borg was in the starting formation as Finn Harps defeated Drogheda United 2-0 to retain their Premier League status.
Former Balzan player Harry Ascroft scored the all-important goal in last Friday's appointment.
Finn Harps secure Premier Division safety and here's the winner by Harry Ascroft. Magic. pic.twitter.com/2surW4cGce— Press Record Videos (@PressRecordVid) November 2, 2019
DENMARK
Godwin McKay's B.93 defeated Hillerod 2-0 in Denmark's third-tier.
NETHERLANDS
Rachel Cuschieri found the net for the second straight game as PSV Vrouwen eased past VV Alkmaar 5-0 with the Malta international scoring her team's fourth.
PORTUGAL
Zach Muscat was included in Olhanense's line-up as they thrashed Fabril Barreiro 5-0 in Portugal's third-tier.
INDIA
Andre Schembri played in Chennaiyin's latest Indian Super League appointment as they fell to their second defeat - against ATK, 1-0.