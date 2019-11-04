ITALY

Shona Zammit scored a historic goal as she opened her Pink Bari account in their high-profile appointment against Inter, in the Italian Serie A Femminile.

Zammit's team mate in the Malta women's national team, Emma Lipman, was also in action with her Serie A outfit Florentia San Gimignano as they defeated Orobica 2-0.

Nicole Sciberras was involved in Juventus Women U-19's 15-1 rout of Ravenna in the Youth League as the Bianconere are currently leading the championship with five wins in as many games played.

Rashed Al-Tumi was in goal for Serie D side Casarano as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bitonto.

ENGLAND

Maria Farrugia was in the starting XI for Sunderland Ladies as the Black Cats defeated Stoke City 2-0 in England's third-tier.

Luke Gambin found the net for the second consecutive time for Colchester United as they defeated Mansfield Town 3-2.

Joe Ellul's Maidenhead United were defeated 2-0 by Aldershot Town.

Sam Magri played as Havant & Waterlooville defeated St Albans City 3-1.

Thatcham Town defeated Barnstaple Town 5-1 as Jordan Williams contributed to his side's victory.

IRELAND

Jacob Borg was in the starting formation as Finn Harps defeated Drogheda United 2-0 to retain their Premier League status.

Former Balzan player Harry Ascroft scored the all-important goal in last Friday's appointment.

Finn Harps secure Premier Division safety and here's the winner by Harry Ascroft. Magic. pic.twitter.com/2surW4cGce — Press Record Videos (@PressRecordVid) November 2, 2019

DENMARK

Godwin McKay's B.93 defeated Hillerod 2-0 in Denmark's third-tier.

NETHERLANDS

Rachel Cuschieri found the net for the second straight game as PSV Vrouwen eased past VV Alkmaar 5-0 with the Malta international scoring her team's fourth.

PORTUGAL

Zach Muscat was included in Olhanense's line-up as they thrashed Fabril Barreiro 5-0 in Portugal's third-tier.

INDIA

Andre Schembri played in Chennaiyin's latest Indian Super League appointment as they fell to their second defeat - against ATK, 1-0.