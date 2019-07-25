ENGLAND

Joe Ellul played the last two games for Maidenhead United as the Magpies clinched a point after a 2-2 draw against Wrexham and a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Dag & Red in the National League.

Different scenario for Sam Magri as the central defender helped his team Havant & Waterlooville in beating Hungerford Town 3-1 before earning a point against Maidstone United in a 2-2 stalemate.

Jordan Williams was part of the Thatcham Town that defeated Cirencester Town 3-0 in the National League. Last weekend, the young fullback was involved in an FA Cup qualifier against Salisbury with the latter winning 2-3. The game was televised on BBC.

After representing Malta in the latest Women's Euro 2021 qualifiers, Maria Farrugia (no.23 in the below tweet) returned in action for Sunderland Ladies as they thrashed Hull City LFC 9-1 in their league fixture.

IRELAND

Jacob Borg was in the starting XI as Finn Harps faced St Patrick's Athletic in Ireland's top-tier. Unfortunately for Borg, the Finns lost 2-1 on home soil.

DENMARK

Godwin McKay played in B.93's latest league appointment, a 0-0 draw against Slagelse B&I in Denmark's third-tier.

UNITED STATES

New adventure for youth Andrea Borg who is at Seton Hall Pirates football team, in the United States.

In the first three games, Borg played all of them and found the net on two occasions - in their 6-0 win over Central Connecticut State and the 2-1 defeat at the hands of Florida International.