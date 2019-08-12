IN ENGLAND

Luke Gambin featured in Colchester United's latest couple of appointments in League Two in as they lost 2-1 to Cambridge United before grabbing a point in their 2-2 stalemate against Grimsby Town.

Joseph Ellul played a key role in Maidenhead's 4-1 victory over Chorley in their latest National League. 

Sam Magri was deployed at the heart of the defensive line as Havant and Waterlooville drew 0-0 in their home against Chelmsford City. 

Ryan Debattista moved to Burnham FC on a one-month loan and made his debut in their 2-1 victory over Tring Athletic, scoring one and assisting the other one. 

Maria Farrugia was in the starting line-up as Sunderland Ladies defeated West Bromwich Albion 2-0 in their latest league appointment. 

Meanwhile, Jodi Jones is edging closer towards returning into action after suffering a long-term injury...

IN ITALY

Zach Muscat played as Pistoiese earned their first win in this year's Serie C Coppa Italia after defeating Pianese 2-0. 

IN IRELAND 

Finn Harps of Jacob Borg suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat against Dundalk in their latest Ireland's top-flight game. 

IN DENMARK

Godwin McKay's B.93 drew 0-0 in their latest Danish third-tier appointment against Frem. 

IN SPAIN

Miguel Micallef will start a new adventure as he moved to CDA San Marcelino with whom he will play at U-19's level. 

IN AUSTRALIA

Cup heartbreak for Mitchell Mallia as a spirited Marconi Stallions was eliminated from Australia's domestic cup by A-League giants Melbourne City with a 2-1 scoreline. 

