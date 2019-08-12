IN ENGLAND
Luke Gambin featured in Colchester United's latest couple of appointments in League Two in as they lost 2-1 to Cambridge United before grabbing a point in their 2-2 stalemate against Grimsby Town.
Joseph Ellul played a key role in Maidenhead's 4-1 victory over Chorley in their latest National League.
Sam Magri was deployed at the heart of the defensive line as Havant and Waterlooville drew 0-0 in their home against Chelmsford City.
Ryan Debattista moved to Burnham FC on a one-month loan and made his debut in their 2-1 victory over Tring Athletic, scoring one and assisting the other one.
Our line-up 🆚 @WBAWomen this afternoon in the #FAWNLBigKickOff2019 with @kickitout— SAFC Ladies (@SAFCLadies) August 18, 2019
▫️Captain Keira Ramshaw serves game 2 of 3 game ban, Mollie Lambert takes the armband
▫️Charlotte Potts, Jessica Brown & Abi Cottam all on debut#SAFCLadies #HawayTheLasses #OneClubOurClub pic.twitter.com/rVVkd6UrKi
Maria Farrugia was in the starting line-up as Sunderland Ladies defeated West Bromwich Albion 2-0 in their latest league appointment.
🗣: Jodi Jones isn’t too far away, he’s looking good and when he comes back it will be like having a new player.— Coventry City (@Coventry_City) August 23, 2019
Meanwhile, Jodi Jones is edging closer towards returning into action after suffering a long-term injury...
IN ITALY
Zach Muscat played as Pistoiese earned their first win in this year's Serie C Coppa Italia after defeating Pianese 2-0.
IN IRELAND
Finn Harps of Jacob Borg suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat against Dundalk in their latest Ireland's top-flight game.
IN DENMARK
Godwin McKay's B.93 drew 0-0 in their latest Danish third-tier appointment against Frem.
IN SPAIN
Miguel Micallef will start a new adventure as he moved to CDA San Marcelino with whom he will play at U-19's level.
IN AUSTRALIA
Cup heartbreak for Mitchell Mallia as a spirited Marconi Stallions was eliminated from Australia's domestic cup by A-League giants Melbourne City with a 2-1 scoreline.
