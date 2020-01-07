ITALY

Ylenia Carabott was involved in Fortitudo Mozzecane's 3-2 win over Permac in the Serie B as they move to ninth on 10 points.

Martina Borg played full game as she had an assist in the 4-0 win of Sassari Torres over San Miniato in the Serie C. Borg's side are leading the Serie C standings with 28 points after 10 games.

Nicole Sciberras was in the starting formation for Juventus Primavera as they held defending champions Inter to a 1-1 draw. The Bianconere are still leading the regular season with 34 points after 12 games.

Rashed Al-Tumi was between the sticks as his Serie D side Casarano fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Cerignola. Casarano are seventh with 29 points after 18 league games.

ENGLAND

Luke Gambin started for Colchester United as they were denied by Stevenage in a goalless stalemate in the latest League Two outing. The U's are currently eighth with 40 points.

Joe Ellul was in the starting line-up for Maidenhead United as his team conceded a narrow defeat to Harrogate Town in the National League. They lie 18th with 35 points so far.

Sam Magri featured for Havant & Waterlooville as they were defeated 2-1 by Maidstone United in the National League. Magri's side are currently third on 42 points in the North/South League.